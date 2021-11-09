Insufficient Balance Makes Ladies Withdraw From Marrying – Joro Olumofin

Joro Olumofin took to his Instagram story to reveal that a lot of ladies didn’t get married this year all because of the account balance.
He stated that most men are not interested in pretty face, God-fearing woman, and good cook as primary benchmark.
Joro revealed that today’s primary benchmark is money.
“Today’s mans PRIMARY BENCHMARK for finding a wife, Money and interested in ladies with foreign passport, they don’t want unemployed lady, liabilities and the likes.”
“This is the main reasons why thousands of beautiful and God-fearing ladies are still wandering around”
Joro concluded by advising that ” Ladies you’re not hustling for yourself alone anymore but hustling for men too”
Any man who finds a wife base on money, foreign passport etc etc has not find a wife. But rather find a a disposal item, He who finds a good wife finds blessings from God . A good wife is like the kingdom of God No matter your situation when you seek for it and find it
all good things start to fall in places , so all the things you mentioned has no significant value when looking for wife. Period. There is time for everybody When the time comes all the ladies will be married unless those with coma . Benchmark of men and not benchmark of God Men are limited but God is unlimited