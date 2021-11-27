Investigate Me Over Insecurity In Imo, Okorocha Challenges IGP

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has thrown an open challenge to the Inspector General of Police to investigate him on allegations that he is sponsoring insecurity in the state.

Okorocha’s open challenge comes following the accusation levelled against him by his successor, Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma had accused Okorocha of being behind the security situation in Imo.

The governor accusation followed Okorochs’s raising of the issue of insecurity at the senate plenary.

Okorocha had called for the intervention of the senate and other relevant bodies and persons, all in an effort to see how to end the lingering security problem in Imo.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said, “One had expected the Imo governor to even Commend Okorocha for drawing the attention of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly to what has been going on in Imo, in terms of Security Challenges.

“Instead of taking that path, the lmo governor decided to take the route of abuses and propaganda against his brother Senator, who had governed the State before him and who is also the Senator of his Zone. He should have collaborated Okorocha’s fresh ideas on the floor of the Senate, on how to solve the Imo Security problem.

“On our part, we had decided, even long before now, not to be joining issues again with the government in Imo, especially with regard to their persistent attacks and porous propaganda against Okorocha, unprovoked and unwarranted.

“Having said all these, it is our candid request, that the Inspector-General of Police and other Concerned Security Agencies, should investigate the Imo governor’s accusation against Okorocha, with the aim of finding out the truth or otherwise of this costly accusation. We would also delight that the outcome of their findings be made public, in due course,” the statement added.