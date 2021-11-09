IPOB Declares Sit-at-home Wednesday

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has declared a sit-at-home on Wednesday in solidarity of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu who appears in court same day on his trial on human rights violation.

Media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful however urged people of the South East to remain indoors while those residing in Abuja he enjoined to move to the venue with Kanu.

IPOB has exempted hospitals and its staff as well as journalists from the order.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu goes to court tomorrow 10th of November and our people should stay indoors while others move to Abuja in solidarity with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and we are expecting Nigeria government and DSS to release him unconditionally because he committed no crime to seek his people’s freedom from Nigeria.

“We hope people will comply to this order and obey our resolve to support our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB must allow our people like doctors, hospitals, nurses, ambulance and journalists to operate during the sit-at-home because we don’t want pregnant women, sick people to have issue or complications because of their health.

“Doctors must come to the hospitals but you must identify yourself an journalists must be allowed operate and report what is going on in the whole of Biafraland.” Powerful stated.