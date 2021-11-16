Jega Asks Northern Leaders To Reverse ‘Terrible Statistics’ Linked With The Region

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega has expressed that northern leaders need to provide the region with good and selfless leadership.

Jega spoke on Monday at the Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organised by the Coalition of Northern Nigeria (CNG) in Katsina state.

He stated that it is worrisome that “terrible statistics” regarding poverty, unemployment and insecurity always emanate from the northern part of the country.

Also Read: Baba-Ahmed: North Will Back Credible Presidential Candidate From Any Region In 2023

Jega blamed the situation on poor leadership, selfishness, lack of vision and ideas on the part of the leaders.

“Whether it is poverty, unemployment, insecurity, infant mortality, out-of-school children, poor girl-child education, or even early marriage challenges…everything you can think of, the terrible statistics always come from the northern part of this country,” Jega said.