Juju Dey Expire, Jane Mena Tells Diabolic Women

Jane Mena Becomes A Relationship Adviser

The Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena has shared on her page, advising those in relationships. This new video is a follow up to the scandal she recently encountered.

She proves she’s coming strong out of it as she shares what it takes to keep a man.

READ ALSO: Sex Tape: Dancer Jane Mena Thanks Her Husband, In-laws For Supporting Her

“Juju dey expire”- In all of her advices, she has mentioned that Juju is not part of what it takes to keep a man because it expires.