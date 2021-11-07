JUST IN: Ozigbo Defeats Soludo In Ogbaru LGA

Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged winner of the Anambra Governorship Election in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

He polled a total of 3,445 votes ahead of Prof Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who secured 3,051 votes while Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 1,178.

This is the 2nd local government Soludo will lose in the ongoing collation after losing Nnewi local government to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressives Party.

More details soon…