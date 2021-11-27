JUST IN: We’ll Lift Telecoms Ban In 48 Hours – Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has announced that the ban on telecommunication networks in Zamfara State will be lifted on Tuesday.

The telecommunication services were disrupted in the state on September 4 as part of the stringent measures to contain the raging armed banditry and kidnapping plaguing the state.

However the services were restored to Gusau, the state capital a month later.

Speaking during the election of the executive council members of the ruling All Progressive Congress at the state party congress, Matawalle stated that telecommunication services would be restored and the ban on weekly market activities would be lifted.

“From the information we have gotten, there is clear reduction in the surge of crimes in our communities and by Monday or Tuesday, every one in our communities would be able to communicate with the outside world.”

“We are taking right steps to ensure the criminals have no breathing space. If we are suffering, they are suffering too. The social and economic wellbeing of the people affected by our measures will be normalized,” Matawalle said.