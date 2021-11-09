Ka3na Mocks Nollywood Film Makers

Public Figure Ka3na has mocked actors and producers who have not been acting and producing movies for months.

According to Ka3na, most actors are now fully into brand influencing, an occupation they learnt from Bbnaija housemates.

She said Big Brother Naija has open a lot of housemates in influencing money, no latest movies on Netflix, all Nollywood movie producers and actors have become brand Influencer which is bad and is causing a lot of break even to the movie industry.

A lot of them have diverted in order to get quick money forgetting that their talent and wisdom is crashing out of way.

