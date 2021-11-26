Kaduna Govt Announces Restoration Of Telecoms Services

Kaduna State Government has announced the restoration of telecommunication services in affected areas of the state.

This development comes more than a month after it was shut down on the orders of the state security council.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan made the announcement at a news conference on Friday.

He stated that the restoration of full services in the affected areas may unfold over a few days, as the service providers are mobilised to power their transmission systems accordingly.

Aruwan noted that the state government regrets the inconveniences residents of the affected LGAs may have encountered as a result of the shutdown, and also commended the sacrifices made while the shutdown lasted.

Notwithstanding, the government reiterated that the other measures announced as part of the security containment orders remain in force.

These include the prohibition of motorcycles all over the state, the ban on weekly markets, transportation of cattle, and the prohibition of sale of fuel in jerrycans in specified Local Government Areas.