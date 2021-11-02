Keep Faith With New Nigeria, Osinbajo Urges Youth

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged youths in the country and abroad not to in any way succumb to hopelessness but that they should rather keep faith with new Nigeria.

He gave this admonition on Monday in Abuja when he declared open the maiden edition of the National Youth Conference at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Osinbajo stated that the present government would leave no stone unturned to ensure the growth and development of every youth in the country.

He said, “Building a nation is an inter-generational endeavour, I think that this is a particularly important point. Government can be changed in the electoral cycle, but the destiny of a nation is shaped across generations.

“This country is ours, above and beyond partisan troubles, disagreements and everything else, the future will be what we make of it in these days when we seem to be assailed on all sides. It is natural to fear for the future and nurse anxiety, on what tomorrow holds.

“However, this is not the time to give up or to succumb to despair. This is the time to engage and to work more seriously to build the country of our dreams.

“It is my belief that young Nigerians organise, mobilise and participate fully in public affairs. Your contributions are invaluable to the debate on what sort of future we want.”