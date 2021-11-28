Key Responsibility Of Traditional Rulers Is To Maintain Peace, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that a key function of traditional rulers is to help government maintain peace in their domain.

The Governor stated this while being conferred with the title of Se-Taribo of Okochiri during the 4th anniversary and Palace dedication of the Amayanabo of Okochiri, King Ateke Micheal.

Wike, who expressed that the honour was for the state, went on to express appreciation.

He commended Ateke Tom for keeping peace in his kingdom, saying peace and happiness of the people is the result of good leadership.

He also explained that the recognition of Ateke Tom has brought peace not only in his domain but in the entire Okrika.