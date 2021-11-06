Kiddwaya Advises His Fellow Men

Reality TV Star, Kiddwaya has taken to his social media to give advise to his fellow men.

The star revealed men should know that life turns out differently and things can look difficult at some point in time.

Kiddwaya stated that men should make sure that the lady that is currently sitting with them at the top should also be able to sit with them at the bus stop if life turns out differently.

He said: “Make sure the girl sitting with you at the top is the same girl that will still with you at the bus stop if life turned out differently”.

See post below: