Kiddwaya under fire for claiming to be the most successful influencer in Nigeria

Nigerians have slammed former BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya after he bragged about being the most successful influencer in Nigeria during an Instagram live session.

In the video, the billionaire son boasted about his achievements in the last 14 months, working with 9 highly-rated brands in the world.

Based on these successes attained, the Big Brother Naija star noted that he is probably the most successful influencer in the world; a proclamation that didn’t sit well with some Nigerians as they demanded to know what exactly he’s influencing while others demanded to know what he does for a living.

Reactions below: