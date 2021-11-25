Klint Da Drunk Survives Car Accident

Nigerian comedian, Klint Afamefuna survives a car accident on the road of Abuja.

This incident happened on the 25th of November, 2021.

He shared to his page making brief awareness of what he survived. “Can’t believe I was in this car! Lord God Almighty, I thank you for the gift of life. You saved me and brought me out without a single scratch. Lord, I thank you! #ithankyoulord #saved”.

The Nigerian Comedian has been indoor for a while following the death of his father, recording no loss, he survives this ghastly accident.