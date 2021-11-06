Kolawole Ajeyemi Pens Beautiful Message To His Daughter On Her Graduation (Photos)

Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi has taken to his social media to pen down a beautiful message to his daughter on the successive education race for bagging the secondary school degree.

In the post he shared the veteran actor made us know how God has been so helpful to his family, most especially his daughter, and appreciating his daughter for not disappointing the family.

The actor stated that this year started with a large number of kids and some are not alive again but he is grateful that God kept his beautiful princess for him.

He went ahead to share some of the photos taken at the celebration.

“That year you started with a large number of kids, some are late now, some has stopped, some couldn’t proceed, some are behind bars and you’re here today, I’m grateful to the I AM THAT I AM that kept you for me not by my power but by His grace. It’s a step fulfillment in your life, it’s a song of joy signing in my soul seeing you grow to a greater levels, seeing you becoming the better version of who I wanted you to be.

“Thanks for not disappointing us, thanks for not letting us regret over you, you’re indeed an ambassador, a good girl(OMO DAADAA). God bless you my daughter of my testimonies, TEMITOPE OJU OPE LO, there’s million things in me to say but I rest my case….. GRATEFUL HEART 🙏 Daddy loves you.”

