Kukah: Abdulsalami Deserves Nobel Prize For Bringing Honour To Nigeria’s Electoral Process

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah has expressed that Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state, has given respectability to Nigeria’s electoral process through the peace committee.

He made this remark while speaking at a conference in honour of Abubakar held in Abuja.

Kukah stated that the mandate of the peace committee was for the 2015 elections, but the committee still continued with its mandate because of the credibility of the former head of state.

said all stakeholders in the country’s political process agreed that the committee should continue with its mandate after the 2015 elections.

“On behalf of the peace committee, we want to thank General Abdulsalami because he has given respectability to election and electoral processes,” he said.

Also Read: Anambra Election Adjudged Free, Fair When No Life Is Lost, Says Kukah

“Because we work very closely with INEC and now we are literally finding ourselves being called from left, right and centre.

“When the peace committee was set up, the name was peace committee for the 2015 elections.

“The idea was that after the 2015 elections everybody will go home. When we finished we decided to say ‘are we to shake hands and go home?’ We said ‘look, let’s sit down together’.

“Truly, General Abdulsalami was gracious enough when we suggested that why don’t we hear from Nigerians what they think about the work of the peace committee.

“We called the media, we called civil society, we called the BOT of the two parties, we went to see the president, we went to see the speaker, we went to see the senate president, and President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Everybody said the peace committee must remain and we could have gone home but I think that it is to the credibility of General Abdulsalami that we are still going.”

He also tipped the former head of state for the Nobel Peace Prize, saying it is long overdue for Abdulsalami to clinch the prestigious prize.