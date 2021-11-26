Kwam1, Emmanuella Celebrate One Week Wedding Anniversary

Ayinde Marshal Kwam1 and his wife, Emmanuella are celebrating their first week wedding anniversary.

The couple got married at the Obasanjo hall, beside MKO Stadium in Abeokuta on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The fuji legend posted some lovely pre-wedding photos on his Instagram page to announce his wedding which has been a rumour spilled by a controversial blogger.

The wedding brought controversies on social media as many drag the couple for getting married.

Kwam1 was also called out after he has legally married a few women in the past, which includes Yewande, Fathia Opeyemi, who he recently got married to on his 61st birthday.

Well, with all odds, the newlyweds are happy and they are so excited to be celebrating their first week in marriage.

