Kwara Gov Appoints Arabic Education Board Members

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed a seven-person Board of Arabic Education, comprising top Muslim scholars, academics and community leaders versed in the subject matter.

The board chairman is the renowned Professor Mashood Mahmud of Kwara State University.

Professor Mahmud holds a doctoral degree in Arabic Education, and is a respected voice in the Islamic community.

Other members of the statutory board are: Dr Ahmad Abubakar Agbaje who represents the Proprietors of Arabic Schools in the state; Hajia Arabiat Hussein; Abdullahi Muhammad Namallam who represents the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT); Hajia Hafsat Titi Oloriegbe-Alao; Mumini Adebimpe SAN who represents the Ministry of Justice; and Abbas Nurein Sunkanmi (Secretary).

The appointment of the board comes barely two weeks after the government committee on the Ganmo Arabic school’s corporal punishment submitted its report calling for immediate constitution of the Arabic board to attend to all issues concerning Arabic education in the state.

The Governor, meanwhile, has appointed Mr. Abubakar Sadiq Seko as Senior Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation, indicating AbdulRazaq’s agenda to deepen his signature care to the downtrodden.

Seko, a grassroots politician and school proprietor, is from Baruten local government area of the state.

Soliu Habeeb Babaoloye, a member and advocate for the rights of the White Cane community, has also been named Special Assistant to the Governor on Persons Living With Disability (PLWD) — a fulfilment of the Governor’s pledge to give the PLWDs’ community an active voice in the administration.