Kwara Gov Hails Segun Awolowo’s Tenure As NEPC Chief

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Mr. Segun Awolowo on his outstanding performance and successful completion of a two-term tenure as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

“I am proud to associate with my brother and friend as he gracefully bows out office as the NEPC’s CEO on Friday November 26. Under him, we saw the overarching power of ideas, grit, patriotism, and collaboration in the growth that the NEPC recorded. Of particular significance to the future of the country is the Zero-Oil Plan conceived under his leadership. That ambitious plan is a testament to the clear thinking that Mr. Segun Awolowo brought to the NEPC,” the governor said in a statement on Thursday.

“We pray the Almighty God to continue to guide him as he moves on to greater heights.”