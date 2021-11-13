Kwara North Emir Hails Governor AbdulRazaq’s Giant Stride On Infrastructural Development

The Okuta community in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, have honoured Governor Adbdulrahman Abdulrazaq with an award of Excellence and Recognition, during this year’s Gaani traditional festival.

The award which was presented to Governor Abdulrazaq by the Emir of Okuta, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Idris Serobetete, during the 19th Gaani festival on Saturday.

The Emir in his speech, which was delivered by the former caretaker Chairman of Kwara APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari thanked Governor Abdulrazaq for his attention and prompt response to the decay and deficit in infrastructure which had bedeviled the area, describing Abdulrazaq as a man who was determined to impact not only Baruten LGA but entire Kwara North positively through his various infrastructural interventions.

“Our children can now learn under standard structures. We shall continue to be grateful to you for solving our annual dry season problems, by providing us motorised boreholes.”

“We in Baruten local government area and especially Okuta community has never had it this good, including positions being occupied by our sons and daughters.

“I therefore assure you of my community’s unalloyed support, loyalty and commitment to your administration. You have actually opened our eyes in Kwara State,” the Emir stated.