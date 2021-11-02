Kwara: Principals In Trouble For Collecting Illegal Fees From Students

Kwara State government has descended on some principals fingered to be collecting illegal fees not officially approved by the state government from students.

This follows reports by some parents to the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development headquarters in Ilorin.

The principals allegedly collected illegal fees apart from the approved Parents Teachers Association, PTA, government charges.

They have been queried to serve as deterrent to those still in the act of collecting the illegal fees from students.

The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, disclosed this at an emergency meeting at the ministry’s headquarters with some principals fingered in the collection of the illegal fees.

“Some parents had reported to the ministry, that some principals were charging above the approved PTA levies and also collecting items not approved during the education stakeholders meeting,” she stated.

Hajia Modibbo Kawu warned that the administration would not fold its arms and allow saboteurs to blackmail or sabotage reforms of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s led administration in the state.

Schools fingered include UBE Ita Ayisa, UBE Olulande, United Secondary School, Taiwo Isale, United UBE, Taiwo Isale and Oke-Aluko Junior and Senior Secondary School, in Ilorin metropolis.

Others are, UBE Ganmo, Senior Secondary School, Ganmo and Senior Secondary School, Amoyo, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state.