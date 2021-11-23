Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse

A Nigerian lady Amaka Enekwe has died three weeks after she lost her sister, Onyinye in the Ikoyi building collapse.

Onyinye, 26, who was gearing for her wedding in December, was among the 43 persons who died in the unfortunate incident in Ikoyi.

Onyinye worked as a second personal assistant to Femi Osibona, owner of Fourscore Homes and had just resumed work a week before the tragic incident.

Sadly, her sister has also passed on. Facebook user, Blessed Nasa Eriamah, shared the sad news of Amaka’s passing on social media. She mentioned that Amaka was ill and was believed to be recuperating, only for her to die on Monday, November 22.

Read what she wrote below:

”Exactly 3 weeks after the death of your younger sister at the Ikoyi building collapse, you followed her. Loosing 2 daughters in a space of 3 weeks is a pain to terrible for a mother to bear.

When we visited you on Monday you were recovering only to hear of your death today. Amaka why did you follow your sister??. Your mother is trying to be strong, she is trying to hide her pain by singing praises to GOD and laughing when we visited today but she is loosing it.

Amaka! Amaka! Amaka! Please wake up! the death of Onyinye is enough, you can’t allow your mother to bury 2 children in a day, it is too much for her. Please wake up.”

