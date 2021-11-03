Lagos Building Collapse: We Need Stronger Construction Regulations, Says IGP

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali has expressed that the government needs to strengthen existing construction regulations.

Baba spoke on Tuesday when he visited the site where a 21-storey building collapsed in Ikoyi axis of Lagos.

The building caved in on Monday afternoon, trapping several persons under layers of debris.

The IGP who described the incident as unfortunate, stated that he was at the scene to commiserate with affected persons and their families and also to encourage the rescue workers.

Also Read: Ikoyi Collapsed Building: Sanwo-Olu Suspends LASBCA Boss As Death Toll Hits 14

“It is a major incident, an unfortunate incident that has happened. There is a rescue operation that is going on. Police and other agencies are part of the rescue operations, particularly in controlling the crowd, and I am here to sympathise with all that are involved and also to encourage those who are carrying out rescue operations to go about it professionally while providing adequate security,” Baba said.

“I think we need to strengthen regulations that are necessary when constructions of such nature are taking place. Not that we don’t have it, we just need to strengthen them — regulations, including what needs to be done and who is supposed to take charge of leading such operations.”