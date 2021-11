Late Chiko Ejiro 7 Years Old Son Dies Of Cancer

Just after 11 months of Chiko Ejiro’s death, his seven years old son dies of cancer.

Viano, who allegedly fought cancer for quite a long time, unfortunately capitulated to the illness on Monday, November 15, in the US.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS Report: Coalition Of CSOs Applauds Sanwo-Olu

This comes 11 months after Chico passed on. Review that the chief d*ed on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020, after a short disease.