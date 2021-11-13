Lawyers In Justice Ministry Get N258m As Robe Allowance Annually – Malami

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has revealed that its 860 lawyers were being paid N258 million annually as robe allowance.

He stated this while appearing before the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights and Legal Matters during the 2022 budget defence at the National Assembly.

Malami gave details of the lawyers’ allowance when Senator Emmanuel Orker-Jev (Benue) raised questions about the ministry’s personnel cost and its total number of lawyers.

Also Read: 2022: Army’s Budget Slash Will Hinder Anti-Terror War – COAS

The ministry’s 2022 budget of N11.3bn has N4.3bn as overhead cost and N3.9bn as personnel cost.

Amazed by Malami’s submission, the senator said, “I used a robe more than 10 years.”

The chairman of the committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, however, interjected, explaining that the allowance was to make the lawyers presentable in court.