Laycon Turns 28-Years-Old

Olamilekan Massoud Al-Khalifah Agbeleshebioba known professionally as Laycon is celebrating his 28th birthday today 8, November 2021.

The star is a Nigerian media personality, rapper, singer and songwriter.

He is the winner of BBniaja season 5.

The reality TV star has played major role in the musical industry, his promising moment in the industry gives us hope that he will still be in the street for years.

He as some projects with the likes of DJ Neptune, Joeboy, Reminisce, Chinko Ekun, Mr real, Zlatan etc.

Many of his fans took to the comment section to send their wishes.

We pray God continues to grant his heart desires.

See post below: