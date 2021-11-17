Lekki Massacre: All You Care About Is Tinubu – Aisha Yesufu Slams Lagos Assembl

Aisha Yesufu, the popular activist, has slammed members of the Lagos State House of Assembly over their alleged indifferent attitude to the EndSARS issues.

According to Yesufu, a social activist, the Lagos assembly members have done enough to show that they are with the Nigerian youths on the issues that emanated from the nationwide protest but are instead pledging allegiance to Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

She said that the lawmakers have remained mute even after the Lagos State Panel of Investigation recently published a report about the Lekki Toll Gate incident.

Recall that the panel had in its findings revealed that police and soldiers of the Nigerian Army intentionally killed and maimed unarmed youths protesting the extrajudicial killings by police operatives.

Aisha, who was at the forefront of the EndSARS protest in October 2020, tweeted, “The thing that hurt me more than the killings at Lekki Toll Gate was how members of Lagos State House of Assembly threw #EndSars protesters under the bus and were practically swearing allegiance to Tinubu.



“The citizens didn’t matter nor protesters! All they cared about was Tinubu.”