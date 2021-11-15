Linda Osifo Officially Joins Kuda Bank Family

Linda Osifo is proud to announce that she has officially Joined The Kuda Bank Family.

The Nigerian actress and television host becomes the latest Digital bank brand for the week.

After emerging as the first runner-up Miss Nigeria Entertainment Canada 2011 and 2nd runner-up Miss AfriCanada 2011 beauty pageant, Linda has built her brand and has claimed she has no regrets returning to Nigeria.

Linda Osifo has also joined the train of supporting her fans on the Kuda App after the completion of their registration with her referral code.

