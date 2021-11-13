Liquorose Announces New Endorsement With “Deshapeables”

Reality TV Show Star Roseline Omokhoa known as ‘Liquorose’ took to her social media to announce she has grabbed an endorsement with “Deshapeables”, a Waist trainer and weight loss brand.

Ibrahim Olatunji Idowu, the co-CEO of Deshapeables Concept reached out to Liquorose in publicizing their adorable brand and it is going to be a beautiful journey for them.

Liquorose expressed her excitement about the new endorsement she obtained.

She came out with the statement “I super excited to join the “Deshapeables” family as a brand ambassador, join me as we bring you premium product only. Deshapeables provides the best product and it’s about to be a beautiful and amazing journey”

