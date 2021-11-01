“Love Is Absent If Couples Don’t Kiss” – Actor Yomi Fabiyi

Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has said that couples who don’t share kisses are not in love with each other.

The movie star said this via his Instagram page.

Yomi Fabiyi went on to add that couples who don’t share kisses during sexual intercourse are simply using each other as a sex toy.

“If before, during and after sex, there is no kiss, it is almost likely there is no love, somebody is being used as a sex toy, money sex or hustle. If in marriage, this is absent, time to seat and re-talk, strangers already. With or without love, if kissing is involved, there is still hope. Stay woke,” he wrote.

