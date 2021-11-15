Lucy Edet Disapproves Mom’s Life Hack

Ex-BBN housemate, Lucy Edet, disapproves with her Mom’s life hack regards people.

She speaks on how adulthood has changed her views regards certain issues of life especially how kindness are taken for granted now. “My Mom taught me that you give the best to people, but life as an adult isn’t quite so” – Lucy Edet.

After acquiring a car recently, Lucy has also shared to her fans that consistency, hard work keeps former Big Brother Naija housemates relevant after the show. This time, she disproves a life hack by her Mom.