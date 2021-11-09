Magashi: Increase In Foodstuff Prices Caused By Insecurity

Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi has stated that the prevalence of insecurity in Nigeria has adversely affected food security.

Magashi stated this on Monday at the opening of a retreat for defence advisers/attaches, organised by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Abuja.

He expressed that the attacks by Boko Haram insurgents and the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the north-east, as well as banditry in the north-west and north-central, poses serious security threats to Nigeria.

He explained that illegal oil bunkering in some south-south states, piracy and militancy secessionist activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the south-east are also threats to the country.

“The threats currently facing Nigeria and understanding their socio-geographic context is pivotal for adapting appropriate and lasting counter-measures,” he said.

“Regrettably, the prevalence of these threats has continued to endanger not only national security and economic growth, but also food security.

“In particular, food security has been adversely affected with the attendant rise in the prices of foodstuff across the country which portends a new dimension of threat.

“This makes it imperative for the various security agencies in the country to continue to collaborate to tackle this menace in order to create an enabling atmosphere for economic activities to thrive and to attract foreign direct investment.

“It also means that the security agencies must explore all avenues within their respective systems to come up with innovative ways of identifying and confronting the challenges facing us as a nation.”