Man Mysteriously Dies On Electricity Pole In Ogun

The lifeless body of a yet-to-be-identified man has been found on an electricity pole in the Kobape area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The corpse was discovered on Sunday by residents, who woke up to something strange in between the electric poles.

It was gathered that nobody knew when or why the man decided to climb the pole as he was not an official of an electricity-generating or distribution company.

While many said the man must have climbed the pole to commit suicide by getting himself electrocuted, others opined that he might be on a mission to steal cables.

“We woke up this morning to see the corpse of a man on the electricity pole. The death of the man is mysterious. We didn’t know how he died. Maybe he wanted to commit suicide or he wanted to steal cables, only God knows,” a resident, who craved anonymity, said.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has confirmed the incident to newsmen.

When he was contacted, Oyeyemi said the man had attempted to steal electricity cables, dispelling rumour that he was on a suicide mission.

“The man climbed the pole, possibly he wanted to steal the wires. I don’t think he wanted to commit suicide, because he has cut some of the wires. If he wanted to commit suicide, he only needed to climb the pole and hold the naked wire. But, according to the information at my disposal, he has cut some of the wires. Maybe there was a sudden power supply when he was cutting the cables,” Oyeyemi said.

The spokesperson revealed that the corpse has been removed by the police, adding that the case is still being investigated.