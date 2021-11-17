Man reacts after Davido received N53million less than 3 hours after posting his N1million challenge

Nigerian sensational singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is presently breaking records over his 1 million naira challenge from friends and associates ahead of his birthday.

Recall that the singer is the talk of social media as he ‘begs’ for 100 million naira to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.

Taking to his Insta-story, the singer revealed that he opened a new bank account for the purpose of the challenge.

Judging from his calibre of friends, it seems the massive trooping in will eventually surpass his target as in less than 3 hours of announcement, he had been credited with a whopping sum of 53 million naira.

The post on social media has since sparked reactions online and gone viral.

A twitter user compared how BBNaija 2021 winner, Whitemoney ‘struggled’ during the reality show for 3 months, to win the grand prize of N30 million, to singer, Davido, making N40 million in one hour.

The twitter user with handle @Odogwu_Nwobodo in reaction to the news took to twitter and wrote:

Davido raised 40million in one hour, something wey make WhiteMoney cook for 3 months 😭😭😭

