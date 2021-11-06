Manchester City Outclass United At Old Trafford

Manchester City cruised to victory with ease at Old Trafford in Manchester derby on Saturday.

United got off to the worst possible start when Eric Bailly turned Joao Cancelo’s cross into his own net after seven minutes.

De Gea produced a string of brilliant saves, denying Cancelo twice as well as Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne, plus even saving from his own defender Victor Lindelof.

However, Bernardo Silva took advantage of awful defending from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to steal in on another Cancelo cross at the far post on the edge of half time.