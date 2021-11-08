Maria Announces Partnership With Lucious Virgin Hair – Video

Reality TV star Maria has taken to social media to announce her new partnership with a luxury brand that deals with hair.

The Influencer revealed she is now an ambassador for Lucious Virgin Hair.

READ ALSO: Reactions as Maria reveals who her ‘baby’ is, amid reports of husband snatching

Maria expressed her excitement towards this new achievement and many of her fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

She said: “Love is in the HAIR!!! I’m super excited for this one because @luciousvirginhair is a pure luxury brand and every woman deserves to be adorned with good hair that does not discriminate. Thanks to my new family @luciousvirginhair for having me, can’t wait for the amazing ride ❤️”

Watch video below: