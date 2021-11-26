Maria Bags N10m Endorsement Deal With ‘Get Glow’

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike is currently living the moment as she just bagged an endorsement deal with ‘Get Glow’

The reality star announced her latest achievement via her Instagram page on November 25, 2021.

However, this is her fourth endorsement deal which is with leading Teeth Whitening & Hair Growth company.

READ ALSO: Maria Announces Partnership With Lucious Virgin Hair – Video

Taking to her Instagram page to announce the news to her fans, Maria shared a lovely unveiling video of her partnership with Get Glow.

Maria wrote: “Super proud to announce I am the newest Brand Ambassador to @getglowng, A premium Brand that specializes in professional teeth whitening and hair growth at the comfort of your home. Time to smile bright Marians 🥰🦋Kindly show love to our newest family @getglowng by following them and placing your orders 💃”

Watch video;