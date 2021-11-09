MasterKraft And Whitemoney Hit The Studio – Video

MasterKraft took to his social media to reveal that he is in the studio with Whitemoney.

The star shared a video of them which seem like they are working on a music together.

The music industry is expanding day by day as many young talents are given the opportunity to showcase what they are made off.

Whitemoney who won the 2021 BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition told his fans that he will like to invest in the music industry and yes man is making the big moves already.

MasterKraft said: “U gerrittttt !!!!!! If not no worry !!!! Mazi @whitemoney__ stopped by for the blessing!!!! My own Nwanne na 042 ! OtamieeeeMIEEEEY !!”