Media personality, Denrele Edun shares lovely family photos as he celebrates his dad on his 80th birthday

Media personality, Denrele Edun, shared lovely family photos on his Instagram page this afternoon as he celebrates his father, Mr Adekunle Alaba Edun, who turns 80 today November 17.

Reflecting on how amazing his father is, Denrele wrote;

”HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY TO MY AMAZING DAD;

MR ADEKUNLE ALABA EDUN.

Thanks to an incredibly loving FATHER like you; Myself, Ronke and Jumoke’s LIVES shine a thousand times brighter than a supernova.

As you turn 80 today, I pray you’re blessed with nothing short of an awesome life filled with incredible joy.

Every Year, You find new ways to amaze me, just as I think I’ve got you all figured out. You’ve never failed to show me what a true gentleman looks like and have always shown Love, Kindness and Sincerity to everyone you meet, no matter the circumstances.

Even if your day is tough, you make it your mission to make someone else laugh in an act of pure selflessness. Your care and concern for all people, especially those you love, is so inspiring and doesn’t go unnoticed.

(Little wonder I picked these traits off you).

I know things haven’t always been easy, but you have shown me time and time again how to walk through the storm and come out on the other side stronger, more compassionate, and still with a great sense of humor.

This is one of the greatest lessons we could’ve learned, and we your children are proud to say we got to learn that from you.

Thank you for teaching me to not take myself too seriously. Thank you for showing me how to stand up for myself. Thank you for showing me how to be compassionate and to stand firm in my decisions.

Thank you for believing in me when I couldn’t.

HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY PAPA aka “BREAD BOY!”.”

Photos below:

The post has since sparked reactions online.

Read some comments below:

