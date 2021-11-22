Media users blast Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar after he hailed Davido on his 29th birthday

Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria, on Sunday, expressed happiness with the way Africa’s superstar singer, David Adeleke raised funds for orphanage homes across Nigeria.

Adeleke, also known as Davido, a few days to his 29th birthday, had raised N250m through freewill donations from his friends and associates for onwards disbursement to orphanage homes.

“You rise by lifting others”, Davido had said, while committing the funds to the beneficiaries.

Atiku Abubakar, through his official Facebook page Sunday morning, appreciated Davido, for “making the lifting of others a cornerstone”.

“Dear Davido, thank you for making the lifting of others, a cornerstone of your endeavour.

“I join your family and friends and millions of your fans in wishing you a memorable birthday.

“I wish you more years in good health, more award-winning music and, above all, lifting others”, Abubakar added.

Davido, an Osun born music socialite, clocks 29 years this Sunday.

The post has since caused a stir on social media and sparked reactions online.

A particular social media handler identified with handle @dumebiblog wrote:

Money wey we supoz use take uplift ourselves you and obasanjo tif am. 😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒

