Men Don’t Have The Monopoly Of Making Money. Hustle, Mary Njoku Tells Women

Mary Njoku Shows Disappointment At Ladies Of This Generation

Nigerian actress, Mary Njoku openly shows her disappointment at ladies of this generation after a picture stirred up the internet.

READ ALSO: Don Jazzy Shows Alternative Ways To Use The Toilet To Avoid Being Bitten By Snake – Video

The Instagram user came to share a post about ladies owning their funds and not waiting for no man. “DEAR SOMEBODY’S DAUGHTER – HAVE A SOURCE OF INCOME! EARN A LIVING! MAKE YOUR OWN MONEY! DON’T RELY SOLELY ON GIVEAWAY PLSSSS!- SO YOU CAN CHOOSE WHO YOU WANT TO BE WITH. DON’T LET HUNGER/BILLS CHOOSE FOR YOU.”

This stirred up Njoku’s reaction as she supports the women against what the user said.

See response below: