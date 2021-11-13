Military Officers Should Write Books, Says Marwa

Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), has urged military officers to write books to help expand the frontiers of military knowledge.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

Marwa was quoted to have said this during the presentation of “The Marwa Awards” to two Army officers who came first in the Lieutenant-Captain Practical Promotion Examination and Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination.

According to the statement, Marwa recently inaugurated the merit awards to encourage excellence and professionalism among military officers.

Marwa said, “I would like to encourage officers to venture more into the field of writing to expand the frontiers of knowledge in the service.”