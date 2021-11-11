Miracle Or Magic – Etinosa Reacts To Viral Video Of Pastor Eneche

Dr Becky Enenche, wife of popular cleric, Paul Eneche has dropped a video of a man on crutches, dancing after receiving “healing in his bone”.

Actress Etinosa reacted to the viral video wondering if it’s a miracle or magic.

The star stated that she has never seen such a miracle happen, most especially seeing a leg that has not walked in years burst into leg work after healing.

She said: “Miracle or Magic? Even dry bones that rose again didn’t burst leg work as good as this. Wow wow ! What God can’t do doesn’t exist. Hallelujah”

Furthermore, Etinosa defended her thought on one of the many Sings and Wonders of God with the holy scripture ” 1 John 4:1-5″ in a well mannered version “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirit whether they’re of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world “.

She buttressed her stance, saying, “I’m yet to see any of them going to igbobi (bone clinic) to heal real broken bones”

