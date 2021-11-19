Mo’Cheddah, Husband Welcome Their First Child (Photos)

Rapper Mo’Cheddah has taken to her social media to announce her pregnancy and also the arrival of her newborn baby.

The star and her politician husband, Prince Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi few years back and they are so excited that they are parents already.

Mo’Cheddah has been off social media for quite some time now and her welcome back was huge as she announced she is now a mother.

The announcement brought a surprise to so many and at the same time,q many congratulated her.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Mo Cheddah shared a series of stunning photos and videos of herself rocking her baby bump.

In one of the posts, Mo posted a photo of herself with her politician husband, Prince Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, as well as an adorable video before she noted that they were now parents with a simple caption.

The songstress wrote: “1 + 1 = 3”. Recall that the music star and her husband got married on May 30, 2018, at a beautiful ceremony.

See the posts below: