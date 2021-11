A video showing the moment Jude and Paul Okoye hugged and shook their sister-in-law, Lola Omotayo, Peter’s wife, has been shared online.

The brothers were at loggerheads with Lola when they fell out with Peter.

Paul even called out Lola on social media.

Well, peace has finally been restored and they all shook and hugged each other at the reconciliatory meeting last night.

More photos below: