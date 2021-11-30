Mourning Will Soon Be Over, Buhari Assures Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that there will soon be an atmosphere of peace across the country.

The President gave the assurance Tuesday while sympathising with families of policemen reportedly murdered in the South East by alleged separtists.

He promised that “the people would no longer mourn and sorrow from wanton loss of lives”.

The President stated this in a statement issued by his spokesman Femi Adesina.

Buhari lamented what he called “the horrific nature of the bloodletting” which, he added, indicated that some minds were “completely overtaken by hatred, and reduced to the basest level imaginable”.

President Buhari, who sent condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for God’s comfort in their deep sorrow.

The President, who sympathised with all those who had lost loved ones in the different theatres of insecurity that had rocked the country, charged them to take solace in the inevitable victory of good over evil.