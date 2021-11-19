“My Brothers Are Billionaires”: BBN’s Cross Lists Family Achievements Three Months After The Show

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross took to his social media to outline the achievements attained by his brothers following his participation in the Big Brother Naija show.

The star disclosed that 3 months after he set foot into Big Brother’s house, one of his brothers is the next deputy governor of a state, the other 4 are billionaires of which one is a multi-billionaire.

These successes according to Cross are responsible for his immeasurable happiness.

READ ALSO: BBN’s Cross reveals he was arrested for violating curfew in South Africa

He then asked people to tell him how they expect him to be feeling right now.

Cross said: “So guys fun fact went into the big brothers house fast forward 3 months after one of my brothers is the next deputy Governor of a state and my other 4 brothers are now fucking Billionaires one is even a multibillionaire wtf pls tell me how I’m feeling right now.”

See post below: