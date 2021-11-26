Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi Acquires New Car

Congratulations are in order for singer Naira Marley‘s sister Shubomi as she recently got herself a new automobile.

The young woman took to her Instagram story to express gratitude to God for giving her the means to purchase her dream car.

The First Tie In America singer took to his social media page to congratulate his younger sister on her new car.

Shubomi is the latest Mercedes Benz owner in Nigeria as she recently purchased a 2013 GLK 350 Mercedes Benz worth N13m.

The young lady shared a photo of herself holding her car key while appreciating God for the new addition to her garage.

Shubomi also reposted congratulatory messages from her friends and her brother Naira Marley.

See photo below: