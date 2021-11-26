Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi Bags Deal With Skin Care, ‘Beautiful Body’

Naira Marley‘s Sister Shubomi has bagged a new deal with skincare, ‘Beautiful Body’.

The star’s sister made the news known through her Instagram as she share photos from the event.

Shubomi expressed her excitement to be part of the family and many of her fans are happy for her.

This is coming after news was made known that the 22-year old just acquired a new car.

However, it is a big milestone for her and it is evident that all her hard work is yielding good fruit.

She said: “New family @beautifulbody.ng 😍🥳Big congratulations to me✌️🥳”