Names Of Babies Discovered On Borno Payroll – Gov Zulum

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has stated that the ongoing employee verification exercise has uncovered names of babies in the payroll of the Shani Local Government Area of the state.

Zulum stated this during the Menwara Cultural Festival in Shani Town on Saturday.

He said that the monthly salaries and allowances paid to fake employees including the babies were ‘siphoned’ by corrupt officials.

Also Read: Key Responsibility Of Traditional Rulers Is To Maintain Peace, Says Wike

The governor said, “Let me inform you that at the end of the verification exercise, names of babies were found in the payrolls while N19 million was paid to fake employees in Shani Local Government Area monthly.

“It was discovered that one family alone has 300 fake employees and if this trend continues, I am afraid, Shani LGA may not be able to pay the monthly salaries of its employees, in the future.”